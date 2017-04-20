Witnesses Say They Saw Plane Losing Altitude Before Crash

April 20, 2017 9:59 AM
By Matt Kroschel

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Witnesses said they saw a single engine Cessna plane lose altitude before crash landing in a cow pasture near the Salida airport Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in southern Chaffee County.

Emergency responders found the pilot alive and uninjured and said there was significant damage to the aircraft.

One witness who did not want to be identified took a photograph of the plane moments before it went down around sunset.

Initial reports are that the plane lost engine power and was trying to land at an airport but came up short.

The pilot hasn’t been identified and the FAA is investigating.

CBS4 has learned the plane was being flown from Utah to the Front Range to be sold. It was previously used as a skydive aircraft based in Moab, Utah, but had been sold.

