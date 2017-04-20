OneRepublic Joins ‘Take Note’ Concert Lineup

April 20, 2017 7:05 AM
Filed Under: OneRepublic

DENVER (CBS4) – Another big Colorado-based band is joining next month’s Take Note: The Concert event.

(credit: OneRepublic)

OneRepublic will perform in the benefit show which features some of Colorado’s most popular musicians raising money for music education in schools.

The band will join Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Isaac Slade of The Fray, Todd Park Mohr, Billy Nershi of The String Cheese Incident and Tracksuit Wedding.

It takes place May 4, 2017 at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield.

