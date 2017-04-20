One Officer Dead, One Hurt In Targeted Parisian Shooting

April 20, 2017 2:34 PM

PARIS (CBS4) – In what’s being called a deliberate attack, one police officer is dead and another has been hurt.

Parisian police and the French military have sealed off the area around Champs-Elysees after the attack. Tourists have been ordered back into their hotels, and people have been blocked from approaching the scene.

France remains under a state of emergency after deadly attacks by Islamic extremists in recent years.

The French Interor Ministry says a man came out of a car and opened fire on a police vehicle.

Pierre-Henry Brandlet said it’s too early to say whether the attacker was acting alone or if there was an accomplice involved, but authorities are studying many potential motives.

