Pot Sales Help Send Students To College

DENVER (CBS4)– Marijuana is a $1.3 billion industry in Colorado and the taxes are helping fund college.
Pueblo County is one area that benefits from marijuana tax money. Now it will do something that’s a first: begin distributing pot-funded scholarships to college students.
“I don’t think without this scholarship I could continue my education without taking out loans and worrying about how to pay it back,” said Colorado State University freshman Janet Calzadillas.
Every graduating high school student in Pueblo County will qualify for a pot scholarship to be used at local colleges.
In the Denver metro area, the town of Edgewater gets 20 percent of its total sales tax from marijuana sales. The new city hall will be paid for with pot taxes.