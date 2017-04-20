Popular Giraffe Cam That Featured Birth Of April’s Baby To Go Dark Friday

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The time is now set for the end of what was one of the most popular live streaming events in internet history.
April the giraffe gave birth last Saturday to a calf in New York, and for more than a month people around the world watched on Animal Adventure Park’s live video feed while she got closer and closer to having the baby.
An online vote is ongoing to name the giraffe baby, who the Adventure Park wrote on Facebook Thursday “continues to gain!” They said they put in a floor scale in the pen “to get a read on baby without separating mom and handling calf.”
The park announced that their giraffe cam live stream will end at 2:30 p.m. Mountain time on Friday.