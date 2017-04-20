Latest Forecast: Spring Storm Set To Bring Rain And Snow Almost Statewide

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong spring storm system will move into Colorado Thursday bringing a near 100% chance for rain to Denver and the Front Range by Thursday night. For many areas, the rain will initially develop during the late afternoon or early evening on Thursday.

Prior to the start of the precipitation, clouds will gradually increase through the day and temperatures will be noticeably cooler. Highs around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will reach the lower 60s which is near normal for late April.

A few isolated thunderstorms may also develop along the Front Range and on the Eastern Plains Thursday but there is no threat for severe weather.

Rain showers will continue into early Friday before a smaller chance for rain during the afternoon and evening on Friday. High temperatures Friday will be at least 15 degrees below normal with middle and upper 40s along the I-25 corridor. Then drier and eventually warmer weather will develop in the metro area for the weekend.

In the mountains, plan on a mix of rain and snow by late afternoon on Thursday. Then the precipitation will become all snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Winter driving conditions are likely Friday morning especially along the approaches to the Eisenhower Tunnel and over Vail, Berthoud, and Rabbit Ears Passes.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the mountains from 6 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday for up to 10 inches of heavy, wet, spring snow.

In terms of rain at lower elevations, there is the potential for up to 1″ of rainfall. And that’s great news! About 50% of Colorado remains under some stage of drought and the entire urban corridor is still experiencing moderate drought.

