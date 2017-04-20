Fire Forces Evacuation, Closure Of Westminster High School

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Classes are canceled Thursday at Westminster High School after a small fire in a computer lab.
School officials described it as an electronic equipment fire, and it’s not clear what caused it. They said it happened Wednesday night just before 9 p.m.
After a hallway filled with smoke, firefighters were able to get the fire out quickly.
An auditorium in the school was full of people for an event and had to be evacuated.
Officials said the closure on Thursday was for safety reasons and because there is a strong smell of smoke in the school.
An investigation is under way.