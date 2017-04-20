Police Settle Racial Profiling Lawsuit

April 20, 2017 8:10 PM
Filed Under: ACLU, American Civil Liberties Union, Benjamin Brown, Colorado Springs, Fraternal Order Of Police, Racial Profiling, Ryan Brown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs has settled a lawsuit over a traffic stop in which a black man was pulled from a car by police officers. The city will pay out $212,000 to two brothers who claim they were racially profiled by officers.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the lawsuit on the brothers’ behalf, called it a case of “driving while black.”

Ryan Brown, who is black, recorded the stop after he and his brother were pulled over in March. When the video starts, his handcuffed brother, Benjamin Brown, is out of the car being patted down, and Ryan Brown repeatedly asks an officer to identify himself but gets no answer. The video ends with an officer opening the car’s passenger door and pulling Ryan Brown from the vehicle with another officer’s help, saying they were going to search him for weapons. They put him face down on a snowy lawn.

RELATED: Cases In Springs Traffic Stop Video Now In County Court After Racial Profiling Accusations

Ryan Brown was ticketed for resisting and interference with a public official, and driver Benjamin Brown was cited on compulsory insurance and obstruction of view violations.

Officers said Benjamin Brown wasn’t cooperating during the stop.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said the settlement led to several policy changes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia