Police Settle Racial Profiling Lawsuit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs has settled a lawsuit over a traffic stop in which a black man was pulled from a car by police officers. The city will pay out $212,000 to two brothers who claim they were racially profiled by officers.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the lawsuit on the brothers’ behalf, called it a case of “driving while black.”

Ryan Brown, who is black, recorded the stop after he and his brother were pulled over in March. When the video starts, his handcuffed brother, Benjamin Brown, is out of the car being patted down, and Ryan Brown repeatedly asks an officer to identify himself but gets no answer. The video ends with an officer opening the car’s passenger door and pulling Ryan Brown from the vehicle with another officer’s help, saying they were going to search him for weapons. They put him face down on a snowy lawn.

Ryan Brown was ticketed for resisting and interference with a public official, and driver Benjamin Brown was cited on compulsory insurance and obstruction of view violations.

Officers said Benjamin Brown wasn’t cooperating during the stop.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said the settlement led to several policy changes.