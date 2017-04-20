Brush Fire Determined To Be Human-Caused

April 20, 2017 4:05 PM
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire investigators looking into a brush fire near Green Mountain say it was caused by humans.

The fire burned less than three acres Wednesday afternoon before it was contained. Strong winds made it more difficult for firefighters, and more of a priority to extinguish it. It burned near the Red Rocks Community College and Warren Tech Center campuses.

Investigators don’t know if the fire was started deliberately, but they call it suspicious. Authorities say this is the eighth fire someone has started in that area of Lakewood in recent months.

