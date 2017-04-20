Broncos 2017 NFL Schedule Released

DENVER (CBS4) – The complete NFL schedule has been released, and the Denver Broncos now know the dates and times of what has determined to be the hardest schedule in the league.
After a 2016 season in which the Broncos came close but failed to make the playoffs for the first time in six years, the Broncos and new head coach Vance Joseph have a talented team that should compete for an AFC West division title.
They get a bye in Week 5, on October 8.
WEEK 1: Sept. 11, @ Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. on ESPN
WEEK 2: Sept. 17, vs. Dallas, 2:25 p.m. on FOX
WEEK 3: Sept. 24, @ Buffalo, 11:00 a.m. on CBS
WEEK 4: Oct. 1, vs. Oakland, 2:25 p.m. on CBS
WEEK 5: BYE
WEEK 6: Oct. 15, vs. New York Giants, 6:30 p.m. on NBC
Game Spotlight: It has been eight years since the Giants played in Denver, and in that 2009 game — a 26-6 Broncos win — wide receiver Brandon Marshall led the Broncos with 6 catches for 86 yards. Marshall was a Bronco from 2006 to 2009, and he’s now with the Giants — his fourth NFL team. You can bet current Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (no relation!) and the Denver defense will be looking to stop Marshall and the rest of the Giants offense in their tracks.
WEEK 7: Oct. 22, @ Los Angeles Chargers, 2:25 p.m. on CBS
Game Spotlight: The Broncos will play for the first time at the 30,000-seat StubHub Center, the temporary Los Angeles home of the Chargers (and by far the NFL’s smallest capacity stadium). In January, the Chargers announced their plans to move the franchise to L.A. for the 2017 season. The Chargers will eventually join the Los Angeles Rams in a $2.66 billion stadium that Rams owner Stan Kroenke is building in Inglewood, Calif. It is expected to be finished for the 2019 season.
WEEK 8: Oct. 30, @ Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
WEEK 9: Nov. 5, @ Philadelphia, 11:00 a.m. on CBS
WEEK 10: Nov. 12, vs. New England, 6:30 p.m. on NBC
WEEK 11: Nov. 19, vs. Cincinnati, 2:25 p.m. on CBS
WEEK 12: Nov. 26, @ Oakland, 2:25 p.m. on CBS
WEEK 13: Dec. 3, @ Miami, 11:00 a.m. on CBS
WEEK 14: Dec. 10, vs. New York Jets, 2:05 p.m. on CBS
WEEK 15: Dec. 14, @ Indianapolis, 6:25 p.m. on NBC
WEEK 16: Dec. 24, @ Washington, 11:00 a.m. on CBS
WEEK 17: Dec. 31, vs. Kansas City, 2:25 p.m. on CBS
Home:
Kansas City Chiefs, Mile High
Oakland Raiders, Mile High
Los Angeles Chargers, Mile High
New England Patriots, Mile High
New York Jets, Mile High
Cincinnati Bengals, Mile High
Dallas Cowboys, Mile High
Away:
Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium
Oakland Raiders, Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum
Buffalo Bills, New Era Field
Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium
Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium
Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field
Washington Redskins, FedExField
The Broncos preseason schedule has also been finalized:
Aug. 10-13 at Chicago Bears, Soldier Field
Aug. 17-20 at San Francisco 49ers, Levi Stadium
Aug. 24-27 vs. Green Bay Packers
Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Arizona Cardinals