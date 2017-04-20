Broncos 2017 NFL Schedule Released

DENVER (CBS4) – The complete NFL schedule has been released, and the Denver Broncos now know the dates and times of what has determined to be the hardest schedule in the league.

After a 2016 season in which the Broncos came close but failed to make the playoffs for the first time in six years, the Broncos and new head coach Vance Joseph have a talented team that should compete for an AFC West division title.

They get a bye in Week 5, on October 8.

WEEK 1: Sept. 11, @ Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. on ESPN

WEEK 2: Sept. 17, vs. Dallas, 2:25 p.m. on FOX

WEEK 3: Sept. 24, @ Buffalo, 11:00 a.m. on CBS

WEEK 4: Oct. 1, vs. Oakland, 2:25 p.m. on CBS

WEEK 5: BYE

WEEK 6: Oct. 15, vs. New York Giants, 6:30 p.m. on NBC

Game Spotlight: It has been eight years since the Giants played in Denver, and in that 2009 game — a 26-6 Broncos win — wide receiver Brandon Marshall led the Broncos with 6 catches for 86 yards. Marshall was a Bronco from 2006 to 2009, and he’s now with the Giants — his fourth NFL team. You can bet current Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (no relation!) and the Denver defense will be looking to stop Marshall and the rest of the Giants offense in their tracks.

WEEK 7: Oct. 22, @ Los Angeles Chargers, 2:25 p.m. on CBS

Game Spotlight: The Broncos will play for the first time at the 30,000-seat StubHub Center, the temporary Los Angeles home of the Chargers (and by far the NFL’s smallest capacity stadium). In January, the Chargers announced their plans to move the franchise to L.A. for the 2017 season. The Chargers will eventually join the Los Angeles Rams in a $2.66 billion stadium that Rams owner Stan Kroenke is building in Inglewood, Calif. It is expected to be finished for the 2019 season.

WEEK 8: Oct. 30, @ Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

WEEK 9: Nov. 5, @ Philadelphia, 11:00 a.m. on CBS

WEEK 10: Nov. 12, vs. New England, 6:30 p.m. on NBC

WEEK 11: Nov. 19, vs. Cincinnati, 2:25 p.m. on CBS

WEEK 12: Nov. 26, @ Oakland, 2:25 p.m. on CBS

WEEK 13: Dec. 3, @ Miami, 11:00 a.m. on CBS

WEEK 14: Dec. 10, vs. New York Jets, 2:05 p.m. on CBS

WEEK 15: Dec. 14, @ Indianapolis, 6:25 p.m. on NBC

WEEK 16: Dec. 24, @ Washington, 11:00 a.m. on CBS

WEEK 17: Dec. 31, vs. Kansas City, 2:25 p.m. on CBS

Home:

Kansas City Chiefs, Mile High

Oakland Raiders, Mile High

Los Angeles Chargers, Mile High

New England Patriots, Mile High

New York Jets, Mile High

Cincinnati Bengals, Mile High

Dallas Cowboys, Mile High

Away:

Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium

Oakland Raiders, Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum

Buffalo Bills, New Era Field

Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium

Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field

Washington Redskins, FedExField

The Broncos preseason schedule has also been finalized:

Aug. 10-13 at Chicago Bears, Soldier Field

Aug. 17-20 at San Francisco 49ers, Levi Stadium

Aug. 24-27 vs. Green Bay Packers

Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Arizona Cardinals