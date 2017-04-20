Arson Charges Filed In Hwy. 285 Fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arson charges have been filed against one man accused of starting a fire near homes in Jefferson County last month.
The North Turkey Creek Fire along Highway 285 spread dangerously fast, came within feet of five homes and took the work of six fire agencies to extinguish. It burned nearly 10 acres on March 22.
Eight homes and businesses were advised to evacuate. One outbuilding and two vehicles were destroyed.
According to the arrest affidavit, investigators believe the fire was started by fireworks.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office arrested two 18-year-olds, Andrew Askins and Riley Costello, both suspected of sparking the blaze by illegally setting off fireworks on parched land already fire ban under a fire ban.
Askins has been charged with second-degree arson. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday.
