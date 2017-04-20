Turnout Expected To Be Huge For Denver 4/20 Rally

By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4) – As the 4th annual 4/20 Rally gets underway in Denver, Denver police want to remind attendees that it is still illegal to smoke in public. Even within the confines of the event.

“We probably won’t stop them but Denver police will,” said one event organizer.

Last year, Denver police handed out tickets and made more than 60 marijuana related arrests.

The rally is touted as the world’s largest pot rally; this year, organizers and law enforcement anticipate anywhere from 50,000 to 80,000 people to attend.

The rally event begins at 10 a.m. at Civic Center Park. There will be a free concert beginning at 2 p.m. featuring Grammy Award Winning rap artist Two Chainz, set to take the stage at 4:20 p.m.

More than 200 local vendors will be on hand selling marijuana related garb and the first 5,000 people will get a free swag bag with some mystery goodies. Don’t expect to find any pot for sale at the event, at least not legally. Organizers say local shops are not allowed to sell marijuana or promote their brand.

With the large crowds come some traffic headaches. The city says drivers may want to consider alternative modes of transportation.

Event related road closures are in place until 5 a.m. Friday and include; 14th Avenue from Cherokee to Broadway as well as Bannock Street, which is shut down from Colfax to 13th Avenue.