Animal Adventure Park To End April Livestream Friday Afternoon

DENVER (CBS4) – The time has come, and after more than two months of giraffe goodness, Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York will bring down their live stream of April the Giraffe on Friday.

We’ve been there from the beginning, bringing her to millions of you all around the planet. We’ve laughed together, we’ve gotten to know one another, and we’ve all collectively wondered just when the heck she was going to deliver.

Animal Adventure Park is getting ready for their season to start in late May, and maintaining the camera has become too much work if they want to open on time. So Friday afternoon will be their final live stream.

CBSDenver has been there since the beginning, and we’ll be there for the end. There are some exciting headlines coming, so please join us at 11 a.m. Mountain time on Friday as we say one last goodbye.

And as always, thank you friends.