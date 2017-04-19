Von Miller Recovers His Super Bowl 50 Helmet

April 19, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Brian Schmitt, Cam Newton, Clint Judd, Martin Mauricio Ortega, Melissa Tallman, Super Bowl 50, Tom Brady, UC Heath Center, Von Miller

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – Von Miller has his Super Bowl 50 helmet back.

The FBI retrieved his helmet from Mexican authorities who also recovered Tom Brady’s two Super Bowl jerseys in Mexico City last month. Special agents Brian Schmitt, Melissa Tallman and Clint Judd delivered the helmet to Miller at the UC Heath Center on Wednesday.

Miller said last week he didn’t even realize his helmet was missing after leading the Broncos to a 24-10 win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50. Miller was voted the game’s MVP after his two strip-sacks of Cam Newton.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know my helmet was missing. That’s how crazy last year was,” Miller said recently. “But we had the best of the best, the finest investigators on the whole ordeal, and they were able to find … Tom’s jerseys, and they were able to find my helmet, as well. So, hats off to those guys.”

Miller had placed several decals of U.S. military branches on the inside of his helmet in honor of service members during the 2015 season. The league allows players to place one decal from a branch of the military on the back of their helmet during its annual “Salute to Service” week.

Miller placed one on the exterior as allowed and stuck the rest on the interior, and that helped authorities authenticate the helmet.

gettyimages 506634138 Von Miller Recovers His Super Bowl 50 Helmet

Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos reacts after a sack in the third quarter against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 24, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

After leading New England to a fifth Super Bowl in February, Brady said somebody stole the jersey he wore in the Patriots’ comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons. He revealed the next day that the jersey he wore in New England’s 2015 Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks went missing after that game, as well.

The jerseys were found along with Miller’s helmet after authorities obtained a warrant to search property of Martin Mauricio Ortega, a tabloid journalist who colleagues say went to the game with a media credential, but bragged he was there as a fan.

Brian Drent, president and CEO of Mile High Card Company, an auctioneer of fine sports memorabilia in Colorado, said Ortega told him last year that he had Miller’s Super Bowl 50 helmet and asked how much he might get for it.

– By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Sports Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia