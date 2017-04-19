Film On The Rocks Releases 2017 Schedule, Includes ‘Rogue One’

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Attention all Star Wars fans! Heads up Deadheads!! The schedule for this year’s Film on the Rocks movie series has been released.

In addition to what is sure to be a packed house at Red Rocks for a showing of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” on May 22, the Denver Film Society will also be screening several other popular films at the outdoor concert venue this year.

LINK: denverfilm.org/fotr

Before each film a local comedian and a band will be performing.

The Amazon Original movie “Long Strange Trip,” a Grateful Dead documentary, will be shown on May 25. If you go, prepare to be sitting in your seat for as long as you would for an actual Grateful Dead concert — the run time of the movie is 3 hours and 58 minutes.

For fans of the late Patrick Swayze, “Dirty Dancing” will be shown on June 5. And of the recently deceased Bill Paxton, “Twister” will be shown on Sept. 11.

For young Lego fans who can stay up late (or just folks who love a hugely successful animated movie), “The Lego Movie” will be shown on July 17.

Also on the schedule: “Superbad” (May 15), “The Fifth Element” (June 19), “The Adventures Of Priscilla and Queen of the Desert” (July 20).

The movie on June 12 will be decided by a fan vote. Fans will choose from one of the following movies:

“Father of the Bride”

“Four Weddings and a Funeral”

“Kill Bill Volume 1”

“Melancholia”

“Bridesmaids”

“Princess Bride”

“Sixteen Candles”

“Steel Magnolias”

“The Graduate”

“The Wedding Singer”

“Wedding Crashers”

“The Hangover”

Voting will take place April 27-May 4 at westword.com/freestuff.