Deputies, Watch Commander To Be Disciplined After Death Of Man In Custody

DENVER (CBS4) – Two Denver sheriff deputies and a watch commander involved in the jail death of Michael Marshall will be disciplined in the case for violating department policies and procedures.

“The tragic death of Mr. [Michael] Marshall and the time it has taken to complete a thorough review of the incident has been difficult for his loved ones and for everyone involved,” said Executive Director of Safety Stephanie O’Malley. “The Sheriff Department takes its charge to ensure the safety and security of Denver’s jails seriously, and when someone dies, the entire department, family members, and the greater community feel the gravity of the tragic outcome. After conducting a full review of the incident and considering the facts and circumstances of the case, it has been determined that three of the employees associated with the incident violated rules and regulations. As such, discipline is appropriate and has been imposed.”

The two deputies and the watch commander were each issued suspensions ranging from 10 to 16 days. The employees may appeal their suspensions to the Career Service Hearing Office within 15 calendar days.

Marshall was a Denver jail inmate who died in 2015. The Denver coroner ruled Marshall’s death a homicide, noting he was physically restrained by deputies during a psychotic episode at the jail.

Former Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey ruled none of the deputies involved would be subject to criminal charges as he found their actions justified.

Marshall had been arrested at a Denver motel for trespassing and disturbing the peace. After being jailed at the downtown Denver Detention Center, Marshall got into a confrontation with Denver deputies who said he acted erratically.

Marshall collapsed during the altercation and died 10 days later after he was removed from life support.

The deputies involved in the controversial case received what are known as pre- disciplinary letters in March, notifying them they may have violated department rules, such as using unnecessary force, careless handling of an inmate, and other rule violations.

Some supervisors were notified they faced potential discipline for failing to supervise deputies.