Man Breaks Into Home, Eats Milk & Cookies, Takes Nap On Couch

FRUITA, Colo. (CBS4) – A man broke into a home on the Western Slope, but no one knew he was there until he woke up one of the children asking for help.
The incident happened Monday in Fruita.
Deputies say Matthew Keith Dunham, 33, had milk and cookies, left notes that didn’t make sense all over the kitchen, and even took a nap on the couch.
The homeowner called 911 after one of the children told him about Dunham being in their home.
According to the Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction, some of the notes Dunham left said things such as, “help 2:43 harmls,” “harmless no clue where I am @t?? Sleep on couch,” and “help harmless.”
Police came to the house and arrested Dunham. He faces charges of second-degree burglary and criminal mischief.
Dunham is reportedly homeless and said he last remembered being at a truck stop near Fruita.