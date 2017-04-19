Man Breaks Into Home, Eats Milk & Cookies, Takes Nap On Couch

April 19, 2017 8:36 PM
Filed Under: Fruita, Grand Junction, Matthew Dunham, Matthew Keith Dunham, Western Slope

FRUITA, Colo. (CBS4) – A man broke into a home on the Western Slope, but no one knew he was there until he woke up one of the children asking for help.

The incident happened Monday in Fruita.

Deputies say Matthew Keith Dunham, 33, had milk and cookies, left notes that didn’t make sense all over the kitchen, and even took a nap on the couch.

matthew dunham mug Man Breaks Into Home, Eats Milk & Cookies, Takes Nap On Couch

Matthew Keith Dunham (credit: Mesa County Sheriff’s Office)

The homeowner called 911 after one of the children told him about Dunham being in their home.

According to the Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction, some of the notes Dunham left said things such as, “help 2:43 harmls,” “harmless no clue where I am @t?? Sleep on couch,” and “help harmless.”

co fruita home break in 6map Man Breaks Into Home, Eats Milk & Cookies, Takes Nap On Couch

Police came to the house and arrested Dunham. He faces charges of second-degree burglary and criminal mischief.

Dunham is reportedly homeless and said he last remembered being at a truck stop near Fruita.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia