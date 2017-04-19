Latest Forecast: A Windy Wednesday As A Spring Storm Takes Aim At Colorado

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Rain and snow showers will found in the mountains on Wednesday. But Denver and the Front Range as well as the Eastern Plains will remain dry under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be slightly cooler compared to Tuesday but highs should still manage to reach at least the upper 60s along the I-25 corridor Wednesday afternoon.

Winds will increase throughout the day and the metro area will likely experience wind gusts to 35 mph. In the mountains gusts could reach over 40 mph. And speaking of the mountains, any snow accumulation on Wednesday will be minor with less than 3 inches expected over the higher peaks and passes above 10,000 feet. It will be mainly rain for mountain valleys.

As a spring storm enters Colorado on Thursday, scattered rain showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm will develop along the Front Range Thursday afternoon. Then a better chance for rain will develop Thursday night into Friday as temperatures dip into the 40s for highs in the metro area on Friday.

Drier and eventually warmer weather will return for the weekend.

