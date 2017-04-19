Kiss-A-Kia Contest Ends With Winner

ROUND ROCK, Texas (CBS4) – One lucky person is walking away the driver of a brand new Kia Optima.
All they had to do… was kiss it.
The Kiss-A-Kia contest has drawn interest around the country. 20 competitors puckered up to win the contest. Seven lasted 50 hours, the end point of the contest, to vie for the chance. Because the contest went on for so long, the radio station had to do a reverse drawing, leaving Dilini Jayasuraya from Sri Lanka as the surprised winner.
She said she’s planning on going “somewhere fun” with her new car.