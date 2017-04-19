Inmate In Youth Corrections Escapes From Custody

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Sheriff’s deputies in Douglas County are hoping to catch an inmate who escaped from custody on Tuesday afternoon.
At 2 p.m., Jacob Beckstead, 18, got away somehow while he was being transported from one youth corrections facility to another.
He escaped near C-470 and Quebec Street in the Highlands Ranch area.
Beckstead was being held on non-violent charges.
Beckstead is 5-foot-10 and weighs 140 pounds. Police say he was wearing brown pants and a red jacket at the time of his escape.