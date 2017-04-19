Former Teacher Refuses To Show Up For Child Sex Assault Sentencing

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A former elementary school teacher, found guilty of sexually assaulting two students, refused to come to court for his sentencing on Wednesday.

Gilbert Trujillo assaulted the young girls between 2004 and 2011 when he taught third, fourth and fifth graders at Dupont Elementary School. The victims were 9 and 10-year-olds who attended the school in Commerce City.

Trujillo, 65, was convicted of four felony charges of sexual assault in February.

Despite his refusal to show up to court, the judge sentenced Trujillo to 25 years to life in prison. Before his original sentencing date on Tuesday, Trujillo banged his head against the wall and cut himself so badly he needed medical attention.

The victims testified that Trujillo started by giving the girls gifts and writing them love letters, and then eventually started molesting them.

Chantel Randal, the mother of one of the victims- a special needs student- made a statement in court that her daughter will have to have counseling for the rest of her life.

CBS4’s Jamie Leary spoke to her after the hearing and she said she was happy with the sentence and happy he will never be able to hurt another child.

While the defense declined to comment, the prosecution spoke after the sentencing.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Yvette Guthrie was surprised by Trujillo’s behavior and said she has never had someone not show up for their own sentencing.