Frontier Airlines Pilots Protest Outside Of Denver Headquarters

April 19, 2017 3:35 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – Frontier Airlines pilots are protesting stalled negotiations over their contracts.

The pilots were joined by representatives from the Air Line Pilots Association as they marched outside Frontier headquarters on Tower Road on Wednesday.

The pilots are demanding pay raises and to be placed on the same standards as other similar pilots.

Organizers say negotiation talks have been going on for about a year, but have recently turned sour.

“Right now we’re nearly 40 percent behind average earnings, compensation, benefits of all the other airlines while the company enjoys record profits,” said Frontier pilot Alan Christie.

“We will continue to work with union leadership to ensure that both they and Frontier have a successful and secure future while recognizing that any agreement must be sustainable,” Frontier Airlines said in a response.

