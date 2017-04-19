Community Gathers To Remember Victims In Home Explosion

April 19, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: Erin Martinez, Firestone, Frederick-Firestone Fire District, Home Explosion, Mark Martinez, Mountain Range High School, Summer Campos, Twilight Avenue, Weld County, Westminster

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– A community gathered to remember two men killed when a home exploded in Firestone on Monday afternoon, along with a beloved teacher who was badly burned.

house explosion 11 Community Gathers To Remember Victims In Home Explosion

Friends and family gathered for a vigil to remember the victims of a house explosion (credit: CBS)

On Monday night the two story home on Twilight Avenue collapsed and went up in flames. Mountain Range High School science teacher Erin Martinez and her husband Mark were inside along with two others, Mark’s brother-in-law and a child.

firestone home explosion 2 Community Gathers To Remember Victims In Home Explosion

(credit: CBS)

Mark and his brother-in-law were killed. At a vigil on Tuesday night, friends and family gathered to remember the victims.

house explosion 4 Community Gathers To Remember Victims In Home Explosion

Drone4 flew over the rubble of the home after the explosion (credit: CBS)

“Family guy… awesome, awesome guy. He would give the shirt off his back to someone, I mean one of the nicest guys I’ve ever known,” said Mark’s friend Robert Espindola.

Erin was badly burned and a construction crew working nearby used their forklift to pull the rubble off Erin so she could be rescued. Erin remained in critical condition on Wednesday morning. The child is expected to recover.

house explosion 5 Community Gathers To Remember Victims In Home Explosion

Mark and Erin Martinez (credit: CBS)

Investigators continue to work to determine exactly what caused the blast. The family was installing a hot water heater at the time of the explosion.

“She was completely pinned with the top half of her body hanging upside down. Her legs were pinned under some heavy debris,” said Ben Chapman, who helped pull Erin out from under the rubble.

house explosion 31 Community Gathers To Remember Victims In Home Explosion

Erin Martinez (credit: CBS)

Crews recovered the bodies of the two men from the basement of the home on Tuesday.

“I’m in shock right now but I know it’s eventually going to hit later. Mark and Erin were high school sweethearts. Those guys, they grew up together, I mean graduated high school. Married two kids. Shows how much love that man had,” said Espindola.

house explosion 22 Community Gathers To Remember Victims In Home Explosion

(credit: CBS)

The Martinez family has set up a GoFundMe page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia