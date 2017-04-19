Airline Offers Nonstop Service From DIA To Panama City

DENVER (CBS4)– A new airline is coming to Denver International Airport, offering nonstop service to Panama City.
Copa Airlines will make the trip between DIA and Panama four times a week starting on Dec. 11 of this year.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says Copa’s new service will strengthen Denver’s role as a global destination.
“It will provide avenues for tourism, education and cultural exchanges that will enrich both of our regions for we believe decades to come,” said Hancock.
The flights are expected to bring in $26 million in annual revenue and will create 244 new jobs.
The service also connects to more than 55 destinations in Central America.
DIA will be Copa’s 13th destination in the U.S.