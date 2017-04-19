Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Green Mountain

LAKEWOOD (CBS4) – Fire crews rushed to a grass fire burning in Lakewood on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire burned near Cedar Drive and Zinnia Way, close to Red Rocks Community College.
Crews from West Metro Fire Rescue estimated the fire at two acres.
Windy conditions helped fuel the fire. It’s unclear what started the fire.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.