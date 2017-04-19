Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Green Mountain

April 19, 2017 2:52 PM
LAKEWOOD (CBS4) – Fire crews rushed to a grass fire burning in Lakewood on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire burned near Cedar Drive and Zinnia Way, close to Red Rocks Community College.

Crews from West Metro Fire Rescue estimated the fire at two acres.

Windy conditions helped fuel the fire. It’s unclear what started the fire.

