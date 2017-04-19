Broncos May Pursue A Left Tackle In The NFL Draft

DENVER (CBS4/The Sports Xchange) – With a gaping hole at left tackle, the Denver Broncos need to find a starter. Logic says they may seek one out in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Alabama tackle Cam Robinson’s stellar performance against Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett last year offers evidence that he can handle edge rushers; he held the likely No. 1 overall pick without a sack.
Of the tackles who will likely be picked in the first or second rounds of the draft, Robinson appears to be the most ready to step in and start immediately on an offensive line.
He could be available at the No. 20 position, where the Broncos currently are picking in the first round.
Fellow tackles Ryan Ramczyk out of Wisconsin and Garett Bolles out of Utah may have higher ceilings, however.
Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth said on CBS4 this week he thinks the Broncos won’t address the offensive line until the second round.