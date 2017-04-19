Broncos May Pursue A Left Tackle In The NFL Draft

April 19, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: Cam Robinson, Denver Broncos

DENVER (CBS4/The Sports Xchange) – With a gaping hole at left tackle, the Denver Broncos need to find a starter. Logic says they may seek one out in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Alabama tackle Cam Robinson’s stellar performance against Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett last year offers evidence that he can handle edge rushers; he held the likely No. 1 overall pick without a sack.

gettyimages 6315021181 Broncos May Pursue A Left Tackle In The NFL Draft

Cam Robinson (credit: Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Of the tackles who will likely be picked in the first or second rounds of the draft, Robinson appears to be the most ready to step in and start immediately on an offensive line.

He could be available at the No. 20 position, where the Broncos currently are picking in the first round.

Fellow tackles Ryan Ramczyk out of Wisconsin and Garett Bolles out of Utah may have higher ceilings, however.

gettyimages 626034922 Broncos May Pursue A Left Tackle In The NFL Draft

Wisconsin offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk (credit: Patrick S. Blood/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

gettyimages 5995538621 Broncos May Pursue A Left Tackle In The NFL Draft

Offensive linemen Garett Bolles of the Utah Utes (credit: Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth said on CBS4 this week he thinks the Broncos won’t address the offensive line until the second round.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia