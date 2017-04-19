Top Ten Names For April The Giraffe’s Baby Announced

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The top ten names for voting for April’s baby giraffe have been released.

In no particular order, the Animal Adventure Park posted them to Facebook Wednesday:

Unity

Patches

Apollo

Patch

Peter

Harpur

Geoffrey

Noah

Ollie

Allysa’s Choice

The park says that “‘Baby’ has quite the personality!!” Beyond that, though, they had no further update on April and baby Wednesday other than to share an amazingly cute photo of him and mom.

Voting for the name will occur on NameAprilsCalf.com. Votes cost $1 each. A second phase will occur with even more voting.

Baby’s name is expected to be announced approximately five days after the last round of voting begins.

The funds raised by the naming campaign will be split three ways, according to the park: The Giraffe Conservation Foundation, which supports giraffes in the wild; Ava’s Little Heroes, an event named after the daughter of the park owners who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy, and which funds support for children and families experiencing unexpected medical issues and expenses; and the Animal Adventure Park itself.

