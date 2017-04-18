It Starts As A Trickle: High Country Residents Prepare For Spring Flooding

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency managers are passing out sandbags in an area that’s previously flooded in the high country because the recent warm temperatures could cause problems.

It always starts as a trickle, and in the College Park neighborhood in Leadville residents know that trickle can turn into a flood very quickly.

“The police came by and gave us flyers and told us what to do and talk to us,” resident Carol Flower said.

Flower’s basement flooded last year.

“I don’t know what caused it because there’s not really any cracks around here,” she said. “But it just came pouring down from the hill in the backyard.”

Sandbags are stacked up just in case and dirt work and other projects are planned ahead of the anticipated real warm up next week.

While the cycle repeats itself every spring, the heat wave could force extra melting all at once and all that water has to go somewhere.

Leadville city crews will be out working to clear ditches so when the water does start to rise it has room to flow.