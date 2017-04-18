Group Helps Improve Internet For Lawmakers To Stay Connected

DENVER (CBS4)– One group in Colorado is hoping to make sure everyone is easily connected to what’s happening at the state Capitol, regardless of where they live across the state.

The Open Media Project has already developed software that improves internet access to state lawmakers.

That software organizes what bills are being heard while the state Legislature is in session and then provides links to the testimony or debate on the floor, either live or archived.

Large government representatives must pay for the service but for smaller governments, those serving under 5,000 constituents, the Open Media Project is providing the software free of charge.

“Meaning they can engage their voters, they can meet their voters where they’re at. People no longer have to go to city hall in order to get engaged with their local government,” said Open Media Project Tony Shawcross.

The Open Media Project says the technology helps people make their voices heard and it also makes government more transparent.