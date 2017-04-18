More Charges Possible Against Man Accused In School Bus Crash

By Stan Bush
DENVER (CBS4) – The man who led police on a short chase and crashed into a school bus, injuring children, has been charged with felonies.
Louis Ortiz, 46, ran from police last Thursday when officers spotted him driving a green Jeep Grand Cherokee that escaped in a police chase two weeks earlier.
Ortiz ran a stop sign and hit the school bus in Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood near 39th and Tejon Street.
Ortiz had two children, ages 6 and 11, on board who suffered broken bones. Seven children on the bus had minor injuries while three were more seriously injured. All are recovering.
Ortiz is charged with vehicular assault and vehicular eluding. More charges could be added as the case progresses.
He is being held in the Denver County Jail and will appear in court April 20.
