Latest Forecast: Temperatures Soar To Near Records Today, Then Changes Start Tomorrow

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The calendar on Tuesday says April 18. But it will feel more like early June in the Denver area with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The record for the date is 82° set in 1987. The record is likely safe but the official high temperature should be close.

Tuesday will also start with mostly sunny skies followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. It will stay dry statewide through Tuesday evening.

A cold front will sweep across Colorado Tuesday night into Wednesday causing rain and snow to develop in the mountains. Summit County has at least a 50% chance for rain and snow by sunrise on Wednesday and winter driving conditions are possible in the high country during the day Wednesday.

It will become breezy in the metro area Wednesday but precipitation is not expected until Thursday when a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop mainly in the afternoon. Then our best chance for rain will arrive on Friday along with much cooler temperatures. Highs will drop 25-30 degrees between Tuesday and Friday.

Drier weather will return for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Sunday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.