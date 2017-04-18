2 Missing After House Explosion

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people are missing after an explosion and fire that destroyed a home in Firestone.

Two people who were hurt in Monday’s explosion — including a woman who was badly burned — are in the hospital. The people who are missing could be in the remains of the destroyed home.

Firestone Fire Protection District spokeswoman Summer Campos said an investigation is underway into the cause of the fire and crews have started a search through the rubble.

“It’s going to be a very slow process. It’s possibly going to take a couple of days to get everything removed and to come to a conclusion of what possibly caused this fire,” Campos said.

The identities of all of the victims hasn’t been released, but neighbors and authorities said one of them was a mother.

The area is being treated as a crime scene but the neighborhood has been declared safe by emergency crews and utility crews who were checking gas lines.

The home is located on Twilight Avenue, and the explosion just before 5 p.m. shook homes as far as four blocks away. The attic of a home next door was also damaged.

Neighbors told CBS4 a construction crew saved the life of one of the survivors by using a forklift to lift up some of the home the person was trapped underneath.

“(It was) amazing,” said Stephanie Utenick. “And then I thanked them profusely and I told them, ‘You have no idea what you just did.’ Amazing.”