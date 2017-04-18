BREAKING NEWS: 2 officially declared missing after home explosion (Full Story)

Stage Version Of ‘Frozen’ Casts 2 Broadway Veterans

April 18, 2017 6:57 AM
Filed Under: Buell Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Frozen Musical

DENVER (AP) — The upcoming stage adaptation of “Frozen” which debuts in Denver has found its sisters Anna and Elsa — they’ll be played by two Broadway veterans in Patti Murin and Cassie Levy.

gettyimages 495408544 Stage Version Of Frozen Casts 2 Broadway Veterans

Patti Murin (credit: Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

Disney Theatrical Productions unveiled the pair Monday. Levy has starred on Broadway in “Ghost,” ”Wicked” and the 2014 revival of “Les Miserables.” Murin starred on the Great White Way in “Lysistrata Jones” and “Xanadu.”

gettyimages 497466814 Stage Version Of Frozen Casts 2 Broadway Veterans

Caissie Levy (credit: Steve Mack/FilmMagic)

The duo will be joined by Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans and Robert Creighton as the Duke of Weselton. Rob Ashford has also joined a choreographer, replacing Christopher Gattelli.

LINK: denvercenter.org/frozen

The husband-and-wife songwriting team of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who wrote music for the blockbuster 2013 film, is returning to work on the stage show, and Jennifer Lee, co-director and screenwriter of the film, is writing the story. Michael Grandage is directing.

frozen logo april 2017 Stage Version Of Frozen Casts 2 Broadway Veterans

Frozen The Musical (credit: Disney Theatrical Productions)

The show will debut at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in August. It is expected to land on Broadway at the St. James Theatre in 2018 beside Disney hits “Aladdin” and “The Lion King.”

By MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

