Fort Collins Chief Of Police Announces Resignation

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Fort Collins Police Chief John Hutto announced his resignation from the police force on Tuesday morning.

Hutto, along with Fort Collins City Manager Darin Atteberry made the announcement that Hutto will be resigning effective May 12.

“It has been my privilege to serve the citizens of Fort Collins as your Chief of Police. Fort Collins Police Services has a proud tradition of excellent service and commitment, and together we have accomplished much. FCPS has faced some significant challenges over the past year and a half, and I believe the organization will benefit from new ideas and a fresh perspective. I have always acted with integrity and with the best interest of the community as my number one priority, and this decision reflects my continuing commitment to put the community first,” said Atteberry.

Hutto has been the chief of police in Fort Collins for five years. Hutto came to Colorado after serving with the City of Austin Police Department for 26 years.

“Chief Hutto has served the community well for the past 5 years and led the agency to several key accomplishments, including achieving Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) accreditation for Fort Collins Police Services, establishing the Neighborhood Enforcement Team (NET), significantly enhancing community outreach, and fostering a partnership with the City of Loveland for a Joint Police Training Facility,” said Atteberry.

Atteberry said that a search is underway outside the agency for an interim chief of police. A nationwide search will be conducted to find Hutto’s replacement.