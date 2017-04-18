Search Continues For 2 Missing After Home Explosion

April 18, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Firestone, Home Explosion, Mountain Range High School, Weld County, Westminster

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people remained missing Tuesday afternoon after an explosion and fire that destroyed a home in Firestone on Monday evening. The home continues to smolder nearly 24 hours after the explosion.

house explosion 21 Search Continues For 2 Missing After Home Explosion

(credit: CBS)

Two people who were hurt in Monday’s explosion — including a woman who was badly burned — are in the hospital. The people who are missing are believed to be inside the rubble of the collapsed home.

firestone home explosion 3 Search Continues For 2 Missing After Home Explosion

(credit: CBS)

One of those missing is a teacher from Mountain Range High School in Westminster.

The FBI, Firestone police and firefighters from Frederick and Firestone remain on the scene on Tuesday.

firestone house explosion 1 Search Continues For 2 Missing After Home Explosion

The homeowners were installing a hot water heater when the home exploded but there is still no definitive word on what caused the blast.

A neighbor says a member of the construction crew actually lifted up the house to pull one of the family members from the burning home.

firestone explosion 12vo frame 0 Search Continues For 2 Missing After Home Explosion

(credit: CBS)

“The forklift was pulling out and my understanding was their supervisor took the forklift into the house, lifted the house up and they pulled her out… amazing,” said neighbor Stephanie Utenick.

Firestone Fire Protection District spokeswoman Summer Campos said an investigation is underway into the cause of the fire and crews have started a search through the rubble.

house explosion 3 Search Continues For 2 Missing After Home Explosion

Family members on Tuesday morning near the crime scene (credit: CBS)

The area is being treated as a crime scene but the neighborhood has been declared safe by emergency crews and utility crews who were checking gas lines.

The home is located on Twilight Avenue, and the explosion just before 5 p.m. shook homes as far as four blocks away. The attic of a home next door was also damaged.

map Search Continues For 2 Missing After Home Explosion

firestone explosion 12vo frame 560 Search Continues For 2 Missing After Home Explosion

(credit: CBS)

firestone explosion 12vo frame 1152 Search Continues For 2 Missing After Home Explosion

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia