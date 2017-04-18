Ski Resort Pleads For Chairlift Adoption In Hilarious Video

NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Eldora Mountain Resort needs help in finding some good homes for chairlifts that desperately need love.

“It’s only going to cost you a couple hundred pennies a day, and it’s going to be worth it to welcome one of these into your family,” Kristin from “This Week in Eldora” said in a hilarious Facebook video.

“We have hundreds of chairs that [will] lose their jobs, and they need a home. We don’t want them staying in the dirt all summer long.”

The old chairs are being replaced with sleek, shiny, sparkly, stupendous new high-speed ones.

(credit: Eldora Mountain Resort / Facebook)

So, what to do with all of the old ones?

“If you have a heart, and a room in your home, you can adopt one of these chairs.”

Just pick up the phone, make a difference in a retired chair’s life, and call 303-440-8700 ext. 225. Season pass holders get a discount from the regular $350 price.

“This is your chance to say, ‘I won’t sit by and watch as another chair loses its job.'”

