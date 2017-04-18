Police Capture Carjacking Suspect With Gun

April 18, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Denver Police, Kearney Street

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver captured  a carjacking suspect who had a gun on Tuesday afternoon.

Police initially tweeted an update on the search before the suspect was arrested.

Police rushed to the area of E. 16th Avenue and Monaco Parkway in the Parkville neighborhood to search for the carjacking suspect.

Officers saw a black male running away from an accident involving a stolen vehicle at 26th and Kearney.

16th and monaco parkway standoff lu4 frame 1698 Police Capture Carjacking Suspect With Gun

(credit: CBS)

Police say the carjacking took place at 29th and Kearney Street.

Officers followed the suspect and spotted him on the roof at 1655 Locust St. The SWAT team has been called to help capture the suspect.

Police cordoned off the neighborhood in the 1600 block of Locust during the search.

The suspect has not been identified.

