Colorado Kid Turned Broadway Actor Is Back… To Give Back

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– She was raised in Colorado and grew up to become a Tony Award nominee and Broadway actor. Now Beth Malone is back.. to give back to the Denver Actor’s Fund.

“The benefit is putting money in the bank for emergency situations of people I love. The Denver theatre community raised me. I was raised on it and then it raised me into an adult and it sent me out into the world and I feel like I owe it a great debt,” said Malone.

The Denver Actors Fund helps local performers, those you’ve seen and loved for years on stage, when they hit hard times like medical emergencies or have specific requests.

The fund was created by longtime theatre critic John Moore. It’s there to provide help when all other options are exhausted.

“It’s a kitty. If you are sick or you have a long-suffering illness that you just can’t keep up with the bills, the actors fund comes together and finds a way to get you the support you need,” said Malone.

The “United in Love” concert to benefit the Denver Actors Fund is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at the Lone Tree Arts Center.

“It’s going to be a rainbow of just talent. It’s going to be a diverse evening of people getting up and doing something that you probably haven’t seen them do,” said Malone.

Broadway stars Malone, Annaleigh Ashford, Andy Kelso and Mara Davie join a wide range of local talent to make the benefit happen.

“They pay a ticket price and all that money goes into a fund and you know the Actors Fund is a thing that is there for you and people need to know that the Actors Fund is there for you,” said Malone.