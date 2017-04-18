NFL Won’t Discipline Talib For Gun Incident

April 18, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos

DENVER (The Sports Xchange) – Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib won’t be disciplined by the NFL for last June’s incident in which he shot himself in his right leg in Dallas.

Talib was informed by the NFL on Monday that he wouldn’t be suspended or fined, according to a report on NFL.com.

aqib talib NFL Wont Discipline Talib For Gun Incident

Aqib Talib on Oct. 13, 2016 in San Diego. (credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

The NFL determined that Talib’s behavior was detrimental to the league and issued a warming to the four-time Pro Bowler. Talib wasn’t charged with a crime in the incident.

When the shooting occurred, Talib told police he didn’t know who shot him. In October, Talib admitted to shooting himself accidentally.

The gunshot entered the back of Talib’s right thigh and exited his right calf.

Talib recorded three interceptions and 43 tackles last season. He is slated to make $11 million this season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia