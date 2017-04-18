BREAKING NEWS: 2 officially declared missing after home explosion (Full Story)

Animal Park: ‘Little Bugger Is Getting Stronger And Heavier!’

April 18, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, April The Giraffe, Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park weighed April the giraffe’s baby Tuesday morning, and he’s growing quite fast.

The yet-to-be-named baby giraffe is now tipping the scales at 133 pounds, gaining approximately two full pounds in 24 hours.

When he was first measured, he came in at 129 pounds and a height of 5-feet-9.

Tuesday morning, the park posted to Facebook, not only updating baby boy’s size, but also to say that he April “look great.”

“April’s walk and stance are almost perfect again,” they post after she was seen limping Monday. “Her leg twist was the equivalent of rolling your ankle slightly.”

