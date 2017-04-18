Authorities ID 2-Year-Old Killed In Tragic Parking Lot Accident

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities have released the identity of a 2-year-old girl killed in an accident in Lafayette Sunday evening.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of Excalibur Street in Lafayette on a report of an unconscious 2-year old just after 6:30 p.m..

“The Lafayette Fire Department transported a 2-year old female to Good Samaritan Hospital where she later died,” Chief Rick Bashor said in a statement.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office released a statement on Tuesday identifying the victim as Aelin Cordoza of Lafayette.

Blanca Cecilia Sandoval, 44, of Lafayette, has been arrested. She faces charges of careless driving causing death and is currently being held at the Boulder County Jail.

Authorities said Sandoval was driving in a parking lot and collided with another vehicle.

“During the collision the 2-year old … received traumatic injuries.”

Investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol are a factor in the incident.