Authorities ID 2-Year-Old Killed In Tragic Parking Lot Accident

April 18, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: Aelin Cordoza, Blanca Cecilia Sandoval, Blanca Sandoval, Boulder County Coroner's Office, Boulder County Jail, Excalibur Street, Good Samaritan Hospital, Lafayette, Lafayette Fire Department, Lafayette Police Department, Rick Bashor

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities have released the identity of a 2-year-old girl killed in an accident in Lafayette Sunday evening.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of Excalibur Street in Lafayette on a report of an unconscious 2-year old just after 6:30 p.m..

img 0541 Authorities ID 2 Year Old Killed In Tragic Parking Lot Accident

(credit: CBS)

“The Lafayette Fire Department transported a 2-year old female to Good Samaritan Hospital where she later died,” Chief Rick Bashor said in a statement.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office released a statement on Tuesday identifying the victim as Aelin Cordoza of Lafayette.

Blanca Cecilia Sandoval, 44, of Lafayette, has been arrested. She faces charges of careless driving causing death and is currently being held at the Boulder County Jail.

q6681014 Authorities ID 2 Year Old Killed In Tragic Parking Lot Accident

Blanca Cecilia Sandoval (credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said Sandoval was driving in a parking lot and collided with another vehicle.

“During the collision the 2-year old … received traumatic injuries.”

Investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol are a factor in the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia