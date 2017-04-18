2 Bodies Found In Rubble Of Home Explosion

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– The two bodies of the people who were initially reported missing Tuesday afternoon after an explosion and fire that destroyed a home in Firestone were located on Tuesday afternoon. The home continues to smolder nearly 24 hours after the explosion.

Two people who were hurt in Monday’s explosion — including a woman who was badly burned — are in the hospital. The people missing were found under the rubble of the collapsed home.

The FBI, Firestone police and firefighters from Frederick and Firestone remain on the scene on Tuesday.

The homeowners were installing a hot water heater when the home exploded but there is still no definitive word on what caused the blast.

A neighbor says a member of the construction crew actually lifted up the house to pull one of the family members from the burning home.

“The forklift was pulling out and my understanding was their supervisor took the forklift into the house, lifted the house up and they pulled her out… amazing,” said neighbor Stephanie Utenick.

Firestone Fire Protection District spokeswoman Summer Campos said an investigation is underway into the cause of the fire and crews have started a search through the rubble.

The area is being treated as a crime scene but the neighborhood has been declared safe by emergency crews and utility crews who were checking gas lines.

The home is located on Twilight Avenue, and the explosion just before 5 p.m. shook homes as far as four blocks away. The attic of a home next door was also damaged.