Developer Plans Micro Apartments In Historic 1st Avenue Hotel Building

DENVER (CBS4) – A historic building that’s been vacant for years is finally being redeveloped.
The old 1st Avenue Hotel on Broadway hasn’t been in use since 2013. The last tenant was the El Diablo restaurant which closed after a dispute with the city over safety concerns and fire updates to the building.
Businessden.com reports that a developer wants to turn the building into micro apartments. They would be around 350 square feet and rent for $850 to $900 a month.
The ground floor of the building would be used as retail space.