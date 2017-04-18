Developer Plans Micro Apartments In Historic 1st Avenue Hotel Building

April 18, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: 1st Avenue Hotel, El Diablo, South Broadway

DENVER (CBS4) – A historic building that’s been vacant for years is finally being redeveloped.

The 1st Avenue Hotel building (credit: CBS)

The old 1st Avenue Hotel on Broadway hasn’t been in use since 2013. The last tenant was the El Diablo restaurant which closed after a dispute with the city over safety concerns and fire updates to the building.

El Diablo on Thursday (credit: CBS)

Businessden.com reports that a developer wants to turn the building into micro apartments. They would be around 350 square feet and rent for $850 to $900 a month.

The 1st Avenue Hotel building (credit: CBS)

The ground floor of the building would be used as retail space.

