US Withdraws Western Colorado Land From Oil, Gas Lease Sale

April 17, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Bureau Of Land Management, Colorado Oil And Gas, Grand County, Rocky Mountain National Park, The Wilderness Society

DENVER (AP) – The federal government has withdrawn about 43 square miles (110 square kilometers) of public land from a June auction for oil and gas leases in western Colorado after challenges were filed.

The Bureau of Land Management said Monday the land is in Grand County near Rocky Mountain National Park.

The Grand County commissioners, a dude ranch, The Wilderness Society and others filed challenges to the auction.

The agency cited those challenges and low interest from the industry in announcing the withdrawal.

A lease gives a company the right to drill for oil and gas on the land.

The bureau still plans to offer leases on 115 square miles (295 square kilometers) in western Colorado at the June 8 auction.

That land is in Jackson, Routt, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

