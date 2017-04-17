Skeletal Remains Found In Debris Of Brush Fire

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – An investigation is underway after firefighters found skeletal remains while battling a brush fire in southern Colorado.
The Pueblo Police Department says firefighters were dousing the blaze near a train bridge over the Fountain River on Monday afternoon when they came across the body. Investigators have not determined how long the remains were there and have only identified the person as a male.
No other information was released.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)