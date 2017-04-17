Skeletal Remains Found In Debris Of Brush Fire

April 17, 2017 9:42 PM
Filed Under: Fountain River, Pueblo, Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – An investigation is underway after firefighters found skeletal remains while battling a brush fire in southern Colorado.

pueblo human remains 2 pueblo pd1 Skeletal Remains Found In Debris Of Brush Fire

(credit: Pueblo Police Department)

pueblo human remains pueblo pd Skeletal Remains Found In Debris Of Brush Fire

(credit: Pueblo Police Department)

The Pueblo Police Department says firefighters were dousing the blaze near a train bridge over the Fountain River on Monday afternoon when they came across the body. Investigators have not determined how long the remains were there and have only identified the person as a male.

No other information was released.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip
LUZIA CONTEST

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia