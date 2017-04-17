‘Mouse Mess’ Voted This Year’s One Book 4 Colorado

April 17, 2017
DENVER (CBS4)– A story about a mouse and a mess is this year’s “One Book 4 Colorado” winner.

“Mouse Mess” by Linnea Riley is this year’s pick for the reading program which will be handed out to 75,000 4-year-olds in the state.

The book tells the story of a rather messy mouse that munches his way through a family’s kitchen.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock read the book to children on Monday.

This is the sixth year of the One Book 4 Colorado program which hopes to encourage reading by getting books into the hands of children so families can read together.

