‘Mouse Mess’ Voted This Year’s One Book 4 Colorado

DENVER (CBS4)– A story about a mouse and a mess is this year’s “One Book 4 Colorado” winner.
“Mouse Mess” by Linnea Riley is this year’s pick for the reading program which will be handed out to 75,000 4-year-olds in the state.
The book tells the story of a rather messy mouse that munches his way through a family’s kitchen.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock read the book to children on Monday.
This is the sixth year of the One Book 4 Colorado program which hopes to encourage reading by getting books into the hands of children so families can read together.