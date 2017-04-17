Mom Walks Son To School In Dino Outfit To Show Kids It’s OK To Be Different

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS4) – A video of a mother walking her son to school while dressed in a dinosaur costume has gone viral.

Leslie Eggenberger said, according to CBS Miami, it’s to teach kids that it’s okay to be different.

“We all have a tendency to become so attached to expectations… to stress out so much about how our lives are going to turn out,” Eggenberger posted to Facebook. “When we leave this world, when our time ends… none of that will matter. All the stuff we worried about so much won’t mean one single thing.”

Eggenberger said she loves the costume so much that she actually puts it on every chance she gets.

She’s posted hilarious videos of it on both her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Eggenberger said she hopes the costume will help children remember the lesson of equality.

“I want them to be uniquely themselves and never question anything they do because of what people will think. I try to do stuff like that with them all the time, this one was a bit more extreme and got a lot of attention.”