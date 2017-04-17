Latest Forecast: Warm And Dry Early This Week, Cooler And Wet By Friday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Warm, dry, and occasionally breezy weather will cover most of Colorado on Monday. High temperatures in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will be in the middle 70s or just a bit warmer than it was for Easter Sunday.

Monday will start mostly sunny for Denver and the entire Front Range. Then clouds will increase late in the day. A few isolated thunderstorms may develop on the far Eastern Plains (east of Fort Morgan, Limon, and La Junta) after 3 p.m. If storm manage to develop out east, a few could be strong or severe with hail up to the size of nickles…possibly quarters.

In the mountains, plan on a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Lower 60s in mountain valleys.

A significant change will arrive starting Wednesday as a cold front approaches Colorado. It will become windy in the metro area by Wednesday afternoon as temperatures drop at least 10 degrees. Then another 10-20 degree drop will occur by Friday. Wednesday should remain dry in the Denver area before a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms develops for Thursday afternoon. Then a really good chance for rain enters the forecast on Friday.

The mountains will see a mix of rain and snow on Wednesday and Thursday followed by all snow on Friday. Winter driving conditions should return to the high country by the end of the week.

