SUV Crashes Into Complex

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– An SUV crashed into a home that was part of a housing complex and the woman inside escaped injury.
Police say the SUV was involved in a crash with another vehicle and then smashed into the front of a home that is part of a larger housing complex.
Firefighters with West Metro Fire Rescue rushed to scene near West Hampden Avenue and North Wadsworth on Sunday evening.
One person involved in the vehicle crash was injured and rushed to the hospital.
The woman inside cannot return to her home because the structure is unstable.