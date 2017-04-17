‘Frozen The Musical’ Cast Announced

DENVER (CBS4)– The cast of “Frozen The Musical” was announced on Monday afternoon.

Caissie Levy will star as Elsa and Patti Murin will star as Anna in Disney’s new Broadway musical Frozen which opens in Denver. The cast also features Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans and Robert Creighton as Duke of Weselton.

Tickets for “Frozen The Musical” go on sale May 1 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

The new musical based on the Disney film will play The Buell Theatre Aug. 17 through Oct. 1. Single tickets will go on sale to the public May 1 with a limit of eight tickets per account.

Additional Information from Disney:

Levy, who has starred on Broadway in Ghost, Wicked and the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, will create the role of Elsa, a young woman wrestling with powers beyond her comprehension or control. Murin, seen in the original Broadway productions of Lysistrata Jones and Xanadu, will star as her younger sister Anna, trying to reconnect with the person once closest to her. The two women are joined by Jelani Alladin in his Broadway debut as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth (Peter and the Starcatcher, Cinderella, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) as Olaf, John Riddle (The Visit’s Young Anton) as Hans and Robert Creighton (The Little Mermaid, Anything Goes, Off-Broadway’s Cagney) as Duke of Weselton.

The DCPA will send out alerts about tickets and other events to those who sign up.

